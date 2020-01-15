Up your dessert game at Moo 19 Cake Boutique. This hidden gem in Richmond makes unreal cakes that are worthy of being on your foodie bucket list.

The shop whips up a variety of custom cakes and signature favourites that look (almost) too cool to eat.

Some of their offerings include:

Lychee raspberry mousse cake

Mermaid strawberry cheesecake

Passionfruit chocolate mousse cake

Ferraro shortcake

Fluffy bear mango pineapple cake

Besides cakes, they’re also known for their unique way of brewing teas, with lots of options including peach, pineapple and earl grey—that complement their desserts perfectly.

Moo 19 Cake Boutique

Where: 165-8171 Ackroyd Rd, Richmond

