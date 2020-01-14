An all-new high tea service is coming to Vancouver, courtesy of Le Doux Ciel. They’re launching a special Lunar New Year addition of afternoon tea offerings to help you bring in the New Year, in style.

The elegant Lunar New Year Afternoon Tea is available for a limited-time only, so act quick.

It will be available Jan. 18 to Feb. 18. And if you book for two people or more, you’ll receive a limited-edition gift box to mark the occasion (and bring home some leftovers).

Dig into a variety of both sweet and savoury options during this festive high tea, with beautifully presented dishes all dedicated to the Lunar New Year.

Find this quaint dessert shop located inside Parq Vancouver.

Afternoon Tea at Le Doux Ciel

When: Available Jan. 18 to Feb. 18, 2020

Where: 65 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: $59.99 per person

