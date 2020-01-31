7 Unique Date Ideas For Valentine’s Day In Metro Vancouver This Year

Valentine’s Day is not as far away as you think, and there’s quite a few interesting events happening in Metro Vancouver, so it’s time to start planning!

Whether you want to treat your partner, your best friend, or maybe even yourself, there’s plenty to do.

Valentine’s Day In Metro Vancouver

Here’s some of the best and most unique events happening in the city:

Sealed With a Fish

Enjoy a romantic meal alongside a dressed-up guest, as a penguin joins you for your meal. Afterwards, learn about the sex lives of aquatic animals because… why not?

Sofar Vancouver

This unique event is happening at a secret location in Gastown and you won’t know where until the day before, via email. It features three performances by diverse artists.

Gravitational Attraction

What’s more romantic than a night gazing up at the stars? The Planetarium Star Theatre is hosting a soiree with drinks, appetizers and live music.

Love Matches

The event brings together improv performers in an audience-inspired competition “to prove that love conquers all.” There will also be an astrologer on hand and a poet to provide personalized sonnets.

Valentine’s Day Murder Mystery

What better way to celebrate love than with murder? The story revolves around George and Martha, a married couple whose marriage is in turmoil. But when Martha’s lover is found dead, it’s up to you to discover who did it.

Stoplight Party

The Portside Pub is hosting a party for those taken or single – just make sure to get a bracelet at the door to match your status. If you bring a picture of your ex to shred, you’ll get a free Fireball sample.

Galentine’s Afternoon Tea & Brunch Experience

Bring your girl gang to the VanDusen Floral Hall for a day of afternoon tea. Plus, you’ll get a chance to win a $200 Sephora gift card!

but how are you planning on spending Valentine's Day this year?

