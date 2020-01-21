IKEA Wants To Be Your Valentine This Year, Or At Least Where You Spend The Day

Let IKEA be your Valentine’s Day date this year, as they host a special dinner on February 14.

The furniture company is hosting a Valentine’s dinner for two from 5-7 pm in the Richmond and Coquitlam stores.

RELATED: Valentine’s Day Pizza At Rocky Mountain Flatbread

On the day, you’ll be treated with a three-course meal, starting with soup or salad. For your main course, you’ll get a choice between three meals:

Meatballs with bacon and herb-infused mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and lingonberry sauce.

Glazed salmon, cauliflower purée, marinated vegetables and Nordic shrimp.

Veggie balls with ratatouille, mixed vegetables topped with gremolata and parmesan crisps.

For dessert, you can either have chocolate cake or cheesecake. And the meal also comes with a complimentary glass of wine, beer or a non-alcoholic drink.

The regular price for this ensemble is $34.99 or you can get a family price of $29.99. A children’s meal is $3.49.

So why not search for a new bed or house decor on your way to a romantic meal?

IKEA isn’t just in it for Valentine’s Day however – the store is also hosting an event to help you celebrate the Lunar New Year.

If you’re looking for other unique things to do this year, check out what the Vancouver Aquarium has to offer this V-day.

For more food news, check out our Food section.