Deal Alert: IKEA Will Be Hosting Dim Sum To Bring In The Lunar New Year

Meagan Gill | January 8, 2020
Food
ikea
Photo: IKEA

Celebrate Chinese New Year like a Swede at IKEA. Their Richmond location is welcoming the Lunar New Year with food that is both delicious and cost-effective.

You can dig into your choice of braised beef stew or a dim sum combo for only $13.88.

You Might Also Like:

The two special offerings will be available daily, starting at 11 a.m. from Jan. 18th to the 26th.

Plus, IKEA family members will receive a red envelope containing a surprise when enjoying one of these meals.

Braised Beef Stew

  • Includes Daim Cake & Pear Cider

Dim Sum Combo

  • BBQ Pork Bun
  • Sui Mai (pork dumpling)
  • Vegetarian Spring Rolls
  • Sticky Rice (pork)
  • Includes Daim Cake & Pear Cider

IKEA will also be decked out for the occasion with special decor dedicated to the Lunar New Year.

Lunar New Year at IKEA

When: Starting at 11 a.m. from Jan. 18th to the 26th, 2020

Where: Richmond IKEA location, at 3320 Jacombs Road

Cost: $13.88

For more delicious offerings in Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.

Log in or create an account to save content