Deal Alert: IKEA Will Be Hosting Dim Sum To Bring In The Lunar New Year

Celebrate Chinese New Year like a Swede at IKEA. Their Richmond location is welcoming the Lunar New Year with food that is both delicious and cost-effective.
You can dig into your choice of braised beef stew or a dim sum combo for only $13.88.
The two special offerings will be available daily, starting at 11 a.m. from Jan. 18th to the 26th.
Plus, IKEA family members will receive a red envelope containing a surprise when enjoying one of these meals.
Braised Beef Stew
- Includes Daim Cake & Pear Cider
Dim Sum Combo
- BBQ Pork Bun
- Sui Mai (pork dumpling)
- Vegetarian Spring Rolls
- Sticky Rice (pork)
- Includes Daim Cake & Pear Cider
IKEA will also be decked out for the occasion with special decor dedicated to the Lunar New Year.
Lunar New Year at IKEA
When: Starting at 11 a.m. from Jan. 18th to the 26th, 2020
Where: Richmond IKEA location, at 3320 Jacombs Road
Cost: $13.88
