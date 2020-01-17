Stay In This Beautiful Whistler Penthouse With 12-Ft Windows For $179 A Night

Enjoy all the bustling Whistler Village has to offer during winter by staying in this modern and luxurious penthouse suite in the center of all the action.

The bright one bedroom condo can sleep up to four guests (with a pullout couch) and is available on Airbnb for just $179 per night.

Right in the village, the penthouse flat features 12 foot windows to soak up all the incredible views around you.

It’s close to the ski lifts, a plethora of eateries and bars but still manages to be secluded and quiet enough to get some relaxation time in.

Enjoy a glass of wine in front of the fireplace after a chilly day on the mountain. Guests can cook up a full meal in the gourmet kitchen and take advantage of other amenities in the building.

There’s a gym, pool, sauna and hot tub. Free parking, right in the village is also available during your stay.

Penthouse suite in Whistler Village

Where: In the heart of Whistler Village (exact location TBA when booked)

Cost: $120 per night

