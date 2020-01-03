Escape the city and explore all the serene Peachland has to offer, by staying in this charming treehouse cottage.
From the moment you step inside—it’ll feel like your home away from home. It can sleep up to four guests with one bedroom, two beds and a bathroom.
You Might Also Like:
- This Cottage In BC Looks Like A Treehouse & Feels Like A Hobbit House
- Your Newest Staycation Awaits: Seaside Hotel Opens In The Heart Of Lonsdale
It’s a quaint 440 square-feet with a private deck featuring an unsurpassed view, south of Lake Okanagan.
It has all you need to cook up an amazing meal, Wi-Fi and a TV—but we’re pretty sure you’ll be quite content on the patio, soaking up all the incredible views.
Treehouse Suite in Peachland
Where: A 4-hour drive away from Vancouver in Peachland, BC
Cost: Approximately $67 per night
For more one-of-a-kind getaways in BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.