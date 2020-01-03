Escape the city and explore all the serene Peachland has to offer, by staying in this charming treehouse cottage.

From the moment you step inside—it’ll feel like your home away from home. It can sleep up to four guests with one bedroom, two beds and a bathroom.

It’s a quaint 440 square-feet with a private deck featuring an unsurpassed view, south of Lake Okanagan.

It has all you need to cook up an amazing meal, Wi-Fi and a TV—but we’re pretty sure you’ll be quite content on the patio, soaking up all the incredible views.

Treehouse Suite in Peachland

Where: A 4-hour drive away from Vancouver in Peachland, BC

Cost: Approximately $67 per night

