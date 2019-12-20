This Bookable Cottage In BC Looks Like A Treehouse & Feels Like A Hobbit House

A staycation is always a good idea when you’re lucky enough to live in B.C. Treat yourself to a one-of-a-kind getaway at a charming cottage, nestled on the quaint Hornby Island.

The accommodation is something out of a fairy tale with its unique architecture and decor. It has the feel of both a tree house and a hobbit house.

Escape to the cottage that sleeps up to two guests, with one bedroom and one bathroom. It’s a magical hidden gem for a solo retreat, couples getaway or a vacay with your BFF.

Sitting amongst the trees it feels secluded and like you’ve stumbled upon your own piece of paradise. It’s also just a stones throw away from the beach. So, you get the best of both worlds.

It’s open-concept and an idyllic way to experience all the island has to offer—from its sandy beaches and wildlife to groves of beautiful Arbutus trees.

Enjoy a claw-foot bath tub, fireplace, loft bedroom, futon and a private patio equipped with a barbecue.

Charming Cottage on Hornby Island

Where: Located between the two beaches of Tribune Bay and Whaling Station Bay

Cost: Approximately $120 per night

For more getaways in the PNW, check out our Travel section.