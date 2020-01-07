Escape to Galiano Island where you can stay in a quaint cabin nestled in the woods for a cozy little getaway.

The studio cabin can sleep up to four guests with two beds and one bathroom. It’s the perfect place for couples or a small group of friends.

Located mid-island, it’s central to all the lush beauty there is to explore in the area. It features a full-kitchen, outdoor shower, fire pit and a covered porch.

There’s also access to lots of pebble beach trails for you to soak up the best views the region has to offer.

If you want to just stay inside, the cabin has floor-to-ceiling windows to ensure you always get lots of natural light. At only 200-square-feet, you’ll feel cozy and right at home.

Cabin in the woods on Galiano Island

Where: Located mid-island, just a 20-minute drive from the ferry terminal

Cost: $70 per night

