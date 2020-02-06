A magical high tea service will soon be taking over the city. Neverland Tea Salon is launching its Mad Hatter High Tea party for the entire month of February.

The themed afternoon tea seating will include mad hatter decor and a wicked new menu of scrumptious offerings.

The spread includes a chilled watermelon beet soup, smoked paprika crab salad roll with green goddess aioli, coronation chicken salad on foccacia, plant based burger sliders, roasted veggie croque monsier and a steel head smoked salmon pinwheel with asparagus and lemon herbed cream cheese.

You Might Also Like:

For pastries, they’re whipping up the following for the occasion: vanilla cheese cake with a chocolate crumble base, strawberry mousse dome with Tinkerbell’s Kiss tea ganache, milk chocolate pearls on a brownie, chocolate whipped ganache tart with macaroon mushroom and whipped cream cheese.

They’ll also have a special Mad Hatter mocha sponge cake with a brownie base and lots of chocolate glaze. And much like their other seatings, no high tea would be complete without scones featuring Devonshire cream and house made jam.

They have a special menu to accommodate guests who are vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free or dairy-free.

Mad Hatter High Tea at Neverland Tea Salon

When: February 1st to 29th, 2020

Where: 3066 W Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $38

For more bites and sips across Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.