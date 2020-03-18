Day by day, countless retailers across Metro Vancouver and the country are closing doors amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Here’s our guide to the most notable closures, along with local restaurants banding together to continue serving locals.

IKEA

IKEA Canada has announced the temporary closure of all its stores across the nation as a precautionary measure due to the ongoing risk of COVID-19.

The retailer initially had plans to remain open. Working in line with recommendations from local authorities, the retailer had taken a number of preventative measures including closing its Restaurants, Bistros and Småland play areas and increasing the frequency of sanitization and cleaning in its locations.

However, based on the evolving situation, IKEA Canada has now decided to close all stores to customers until further notice. The retailer will remain open online, offering home delivery services as well as store pick-up between 11 AM – 6 PM.

IKEA will also extend all current commercial offers until April 30th, 2020.

Indigo

Indigo Books & Music Inc has also decided to temporarily close its retail locations in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

At this time, no Indigo employee has tested positive for the virus and there have been no reported cases in Indigo offices, stores or distribution centres. The company plans to support its employees during this period by offering full pay to those with scheduled shifts.

Indigo will continue serving customers through its website and direct shipping.

Cineplex

After thoroughly monitoring COVID-19 concerns, Canada’s largest movie theatre company also decided to pull the plug on operations until further notice. In the meantime, it plans to enhance cleaning protocols and vowed to offer refunds to anyone with a booking prior to the announcement.

Landmark Theatres quickly followed suit after Cineplex announced its decision.

