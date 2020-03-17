Canada is closing all its national parks this week, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a press conference, Tuesday morning, to further discuss the country’s plan to deal with this pandemic.

While Trudeau announced Monday that Canada will close its borders, he added several other measures during his speech, Tuesday.

One of those measures mean Parks Canada will close all visitor services as of Wednesday, March 18th. That means heritage and national parks will not be staffed.

And while Trudeau said he did not know if these measures would go on for weeks or months, he told reporters, “things will get better.”

Canada has seen 450 confirmed cases of the virus so far, while B.C. is facing more than 100 cases. Trudeau asked the public to stay home whenever possible, as businesses close its doors for the near future.

