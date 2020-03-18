B.C. Just Called For A Provincial State Of Emergency

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth just announced a provincial state of emergency for B.C.

Farnworth made the announcement, Wednesday afternoon, to ensure provincial and federal resources are working together.

So, the declaration means the government can implement a provincial emergency plan or any emergency measures. They can also control or prohibit any travel within B.C., fix prices or ration food and other items.

“I would say the biggest thing is it unlocks the authority to issue executive orders,” Daniel Henstra, a professor at the University of Waterloo, said to Global News. “[It can also] tap into resources and redirect those, even outside of the approved budget lines.”

This comes as B.C. faces 83 new COVID-19 cases, Tuesday. Health officials had then announced a public health emergency for the province.

So, what a public health emergency means is that “the provincial health officer can issue verbal orders… with immediate effect,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said, Tuesday.

The state of emergency will last two weeks and may be renewed after that point.

“We’re gonna get through this,” Farnworth said during the press conference.

Until then, Canadians should continue practising social distancing and stay home as often as possible.

