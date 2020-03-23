Up to 50 mm of Rain This Week Could Lead to Better Social Distancing

While last week’s sunny skies may have made social distancing difficult, the weather this week may be of more help.

The forecast calls for rain everyday this week, as well as a chance of snow mixed with rain.

Monday afternoon will see higher temperatures at nine degrees, but there will be a few showers with a millimetre of rain throughout the day.

And while Vancouverites can expect rain on Tuesday as well, the city will see a bit more sun and eight degree temperatures.

However, The Weather Network is calling for snow and rain showers on Wednesday, with the possibility of a centimetre of snow.

The rain will get heavier Thursday and Friday, with up to 15 millimetres of rain expected for Thursday and up to 25 mm on Friday.

Temperatures will stay at about eight degrees on each of those days. So the rainy weather may be just what Vancouverites need to ensure we stay inside during the self-isolation period.

