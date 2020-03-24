Why It’s So Important to Social Distance, Even if You’re Healthy

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the government is urging Canadians to stay inside and social distance.

“Enough is enough,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during a press conference, Monday. “Staying home is your way to serve.”

RELATED: B.C. Announces $5 Billion Relief Plan to Help Residents During Pandemic

This comes after many Canadians were seen over the weekend having picnics, throwing parties and getting together. And Vancouverites were no exception in ignoring the government’s stark warnings.

The lack of concern has even drawn the city to close recreation centres and playgrounds, while closing off parking spots near busy areas.

Many may think it doesn’t matter if they social distance because they’re healthy, but as Trudeau said, it isn’t about you.

Why You Need to Social Distance

So far, there are more than 2,000 cases in Canada. And 90% of cases, from the last week, spread through the community.

“You could pick it up at any time, from anybody,” said Michael Gardam, a chief of staff at Toronto’s Humber River Hospital, to the Globe and Mail. “That’s why the general strategy of social distancing is so important. Anybody could have it.”

Gardem added that if everyone stayed more than two metres apart for 14 days, the virus may stop.

COVID-19 can be spread through those who are within six feet from each other or from when an infected person coughs or sneezes. And masks do not always work to protect you.

People can also get the disease from touching a surface or object that has the virus on it, and then go to touch their own mouth, nose or eyes.

And the main thing is, someone may not even realize they have the virus at first and could spread it unknowingly.

These measures are in place to protect all Canadians – particularly those who are at a higher risk. It’s also there to help hospitals from being overwhelmed.

And well, the sooner we get this under control, the sooner we can get back to normal.

For more stories, head to our News section.