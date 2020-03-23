Vancouver Didn’t Do Well at Social Distancing This Past Weekend (Photos)

Vancouverites didn’t do so well at complying with social distancing, this past weekend, as many still gathered in groups.

Vancouver recently called a State of Emergency and ordered bars and restaurants in the city to close. The city also closed recreation centres, libraries and playgrounds to discourage social gatherings.

RELATED: Vancouverites Could Face Fines For Not Social Distancing

So, while the rest of us did our due diligence by practising social distancing, others did the opposite.

Here are the people of Vancouver, engaging in social distancing on Kitsilano Beach yesterday afternoon, after mayor said he would declare a state of emergency. Read all about it. And seriously Vancouver. Get with the fricking program. https://t.co/mmBbdYI5NA pic.twitter.com/4LhLwJYALd — Ian Young (@ianjamesyoung70) March 19, 2020

Many people gathered at beaches across Vancouver this week, where they had picnics, hung out and played volleyball and other games.

The amount of people out at beaches was enough for the Vancouver Park Board to close all parking lots around high-traffic areas like Kitsilano beach. This went into effect Monday.

People are still allowed to go out for walks and enjoy the sun, but they must keep at least two metres apart. That means it’s probably best to avoid highly populated areas. Activities like picnics and playing volleyball are a big don’t.

Photos of English Bay in #Vancouver 2 nights ago a friend sent. Definitely NOT #socialdistancing. These lrg groups can't all be from the same home or close friends/family.@LMDRCMP, @VancouverPD should be patrolling parks/beaches, no? Reminding ppl at LEAST @adriandix pic.twitter.com/UmUtYTyseD — Kate Bouchard (@mskathrynanne) March 20, 2020

This will become especially crucial as City Council meets Monday to discuss repercussions for those who do not comply with social distancing.

So far, B.C. has 472 cases of COVID-19, while Canada has more than 2,000 cases.

“Enough is enough,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a press conference Monday. “Staying home is your way to serve.”

Did you practice social distancing this past weekend?

For more stories regarding the pandemic, head to our News section.