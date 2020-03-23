Vancouver Park Board is Forced to Close Parking Lots For Social Distancing

The Vancouver Park Board is closing parking lots at the city’s most high-traffic beaches and parks.

This is in response to the many Vancouverites who continued gathering in public places over the weekend, despite the call for social distancing.

The board began phasing in the move Sunday, and said most will be in effect as of Monday.

“We’re taking this measure as a result of insufficient public compliance with social distancing protocol at many parks and beaches,” the Vancouver Park Board statement reads.

There are a number of spots that will be affected including:

Kitsilano Beach

English Bay

Queen Elizabeth Park

Stanley Park

VanDusen Botanical Garden

The beaches and parks themselves are still open, but the park board encourages people to visit during off-peak hours. And of course when going out, everyone must keep two metres apart.

The city has closed all recreation centres, libraries and playgrounds, as well as tennis and basketball courts.

Vancouver announced they are considering fines for those who do not comply with social distancing.

