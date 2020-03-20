Amid Pandemic, Breweries Are Delivering Beer to Your Doorstep

As everyone settles into their first week of self-isolation, craft breweries are here to help with the boredom.

Breweries across Vancouver are offering special delivery services, where they bring delicious crafted drinks to your door.

Bars and tasting rooms have closed, but some companies are still able to serve walk-in customers. And now they’ve taken it a step further and are bringing beer to you.

That includes several breweries in the Tri-Cities, including:

Bakery (Port Moody)

Moody Ales (Port Moody)

Twin Sales (Port Moody)

Yellow Dog (Port Moody)

Mariner Brewing (Coquitlam)

Tinhouse (Port Coquitlam)

You can head to each of these breweries’ websites and order products online.

The customer just needs to be home to verify they’re of legal age. Tinhouse’s Andrea MacIntosh said they try to get the order to customers within 24 hours.

Vancouver’s Container Brewing is doing a similar thing, as they have their beer delivered through Boozer Delivery.

In fact, there are several breweries offering their products through this app.

And to go along with your beer, here’s some Metro Vancouver restaurants offering deals and take-home packages.

So, perhaps this weekend, you can order some food and drinks, sit in your backyard and Facetime your friends.

