Metro Vancouver Restaurants Offering Deals & Take-Home Packages

With all of the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, some of Metro Vancouver’s most popular eateries are offering special deals and take-away packages for those practicing social distancing.
Fable Diner
You can still enjoy the menu at Fable Diner from the comfort of your home, with delivery available through Foodora – or you can pick it up using Ritual. As another incentive to support the business, you can purchase a $100 gift card and receive a $25 gift card for free.
Glowbal Group
A similar deal is happening at all of Glowbal Group’s establishments (including: Glowbal, Coast, Italian Kitchen, Nosh, Trattoria and Black + Blue). If you purchase a $50 gift card, you will receive an extra $50 gift card. All of their restaurants have take-out options available and to increase accessibility, they are launching food delivery services through a third party app by next week.
Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts
High Tea is a popular, quarterly event that finds our guests tucking into a sumptuous afternoon with hot & cold savoury bites follow by a delightful, selection of sweets and of course tea! We are so proud of this amazing event created by our Advanced Culinary and Baking & Pastry students with their chef-instructors. Stay tuned for our High Tea dessert post!
Pick up both individual and family-size pre-made meals to go at the Pacific Institute of Arts. They are also taking part in the gift card incentive. The company is offering an extra $15 gift card with the purchase of a $100 gift card.
The Holy Crab
WHEN THE SUN’S OUT, SEAFOOD CALLS! 🦀 WHICH BUCKET WOULD YOU PICK? . . STAYING IN? We offer pick-up or delivery through Foodora, Skip The Dishes, Uber Eats, Door Dash, Fan Tuan and Foodee! 🚗 . . . #crab #theholycrab #lobster #seafoodboil #surfnoturf #seafood #foodstagram #vancouver #feedfeed #buzzfeast #huffpostliving #eatfamous #igvancouver #curiocityvan #dishedvan #foodcouver #vancouvereats #vancouverfood #vancouverfoodie #getinmybelly #yvreats #nomnom #dailyhivevan #beautifulcuisines #f52grams #eeeeeats #foodbeast #infatuation #thrillist #eater
Enjoy eats from The Holy Crab by getting take out or delivery through Foodora, Doordash, Skip the Dishes, UberEats, Fantuan Delivery and Foodee. They are also offering a gift card promotion, with patrons receiving an extra $20 gift card if they purchase a $100 gift card.
Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods
Greens for days! Fill your bowl with a variety of market sides from the Vegan Kale Caesar or the Beet + Cauliflower… add a Grilled Avocado for a hit of healthy fats and deliciousness, of course 🥑😉 . . . . . #tractorfoods #everydayhealthyfoods #healthyfood #tasty #lunch #lunchtime #vancityeats #vancouverfood #vancouverisawesome #vancouverbc #torontofood #torontoeats #torontofoodies #vancityfoodie #vancityfood #vanfoodie #healthyeating #604foodie #604food #vegans #vegan #vegansofig #veganfoodshare #veganfood #eeeeeats
You can still enjoy their grab and go services, but now the joint is offering new family care packages, which will be available at all of their locations starting at 11 am, March 17th. Customers can order online through their website or Ritual and pick up in-store. They have a variety of take-home packages, each feeding up to four people, with vegan options available.
Neverland Tea Salon
TAKE-AWAY HIGH TEA SPECIAL! Who said quarantines can’t be fancy and fun? We’ve had such a fantastic response to our takeaway special and are so grateful to those of you gifting this to those isolated at home! $38 high tea is discounted to $30. Call us and we’ll get it ready.
High tea to go? The Vancouver tea spot is offering their signature sets to-go for a discounted rate of $30 (regular price: $38). Right now, they’re serving a delicious and whimsical Mad Hatter inspired platter with a variety of treats, both sweet and savoury. Just call ahead to order one and pick it up in-store.
