Brighten Up Your St. Paddy’s Day By Getting These Cupcakes Delivered

Make your St. Patrick’s Day a little brighter (and a whole lot sweeter) with this adorable treat made by Sweet Avenue Bakery.
The rainbow and marshmallow cupcakes are (almost) too cute to eat. And the best part is, you can sink your teeth into these without even having to leave home.
The Surrey shop is available on Skip The Dishes, so you can get them delivered if you’re in the area.
They also have a variety of other cupcake flavours, as well as cookies, brownies, tarts, cinnamon buns, coconut clusters, dessert cups, cookie sandwiches and butter horns.
Meet me at the end of the RAINBOW 🌈💰💚 Brighten up the new week ahead with these delicious St. Patrick’s Day themed cupcakes our sweet staff has baked and decorated with lots of LOVE 🍀🥰 Order on @skipthedishes 🍀🧁🍀 #sweetavenuebakery #sweetavenue #stpatricksdaycupcakes #stpatricksdaydesserts
St. Patrick’s Day cupcakes at Sweet Avenue Bakery
Where: Available through Skip The Dishes or at #135 17455 56 Avenue, Surrey
