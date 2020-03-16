Brighten Up Your St. Paddy’s Day By Getting These Cupcakes Delivered

Make your St. Patrick’s Day a little brighter (and a whole lot sweeter) with this adorable treat made by Sweet Avenue Bakery.

The rainbow and marshmallow cupcakes are (almost) too cute to eat. And the best part is, you can sink your teeth into these without even having to leave home.

The Surrey shop is available on Skip The Dishes, so you can get them delivered if you’re in the area.

They also have a variety of other cupcake flavours, as well as cookies, brownies, tarts, cinnamon buns, coconut clusters, dessert cups, cookie sandwiches and butter horns.

St. Patrick’s Day cupcakes at Sweet Avenue Bakery

Where: Available through Skip The Dishes or at #135 17455 56 Avenue, Surrey

