Where To Dine Like An Irish For St. Paddy’s Day In Vancouver

If you don’t have green beer or bangers and mash, are you even really celebrating St. Paddy’s Day in Vancouver?

Whether you’re Irish (then maybe opt for a Guinness instead) or just an honourary one for the occasion—these are the best spots to dine and drink at this St. Patrick’s Day.

Irish Heather

Head over to one of Vancouver’s best Irish inspired eateries to indulge in a variety of bites and sips. Their menu includes a daily soup special served with homemade Irish wheaten bread, curry chips and a classic beef dip (just to name a few). End on a sweet note, with their chocolate mousse dessert and dessert coffee (Irish coffee with Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey). The pub has a wide selection of both beers and whiskey to get your drink on. Find them at 210 Carrall Street.

Dublin Calling

This hot spot centrally located in the Granville Entertainment District is definitely the best place to be on St. Patrick’s Day. Their classic pub fare comes with an Irish twist, so get your fill of Dublin-style fish & chips, wings, burgers or fried pickles. They will even have green beer and a Guinness Float featuring vanilla ice cream and Guinness (obviously). Check them out at 900 Granville Street.

Blarney Stone

Try their classic Irish stew with slow cooked lamb, bangers and mash, shepherd’s pie or their signature steak & Guinness pie with slow cooked Guinness braised angus beef. Wash down all that delicious food with some beer, hot whiskey or Irish coffee—if that’s more your style. They’ll also have some epic Celtic dancers and Irish pipers to further add to the ambience. Check them out at 216 Carrall Street.

Dublin Crossing

Dig into all the classic Irish fare like bangers & mash, stuffed yorkshire pudding, cottage pie (with Irish soda bread) and their special St. Patrick’s Irish stew (lamb, potatoes, carrots, leeks and peas in a rich hearty broth). They’ll also have green beer and a selection of whiskey, cognac and brandy for the occasion. Visit them at 466 Southwest Marine Drive.

Dubh Linn Gate Irish Pub

Enjoy a wide variety of genuine Irish pub fare with an urban spin. Pick your poison, with Guinness, Murphy’s, Smithwick’s, Kilkenny and more up for grabs. As far as their food menu goes, they have fish & chips, a scotch egg, pretzels and cheese dip and their classic burger (6 oz house-made beef patty on a brioche bun with aged cheddar cheese, roasted garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickle). Stop by 1601 Main Street to give them a try.

