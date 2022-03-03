Where To Drink Like An Irish In Vancouver On St. Patrick’s Day

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Vancouver like a leprechaun and grab some green beer or just a classic pint of Guinness.

Here are some spots in the city if you want to eat and drink like the Irish do.

St. Patrick’s Day in Vancouver

Dublin Calling

This party pub in the Granville Entertainment District is the place to be this St. Paddy’s Day—and they’ll even have green beer for the occasion. As for eats, they’ve got typical pub grub with a traditional Dublin-style fish and chips, homemade yorkshire pudding with beef short rib and a smoky pulled pork burger. They’re at 900 Granville Street.

Irish Heather

One of the city’s hottest Irish pubs dishes out classic fare with local and imported pints. And they also have a massive whisky selection if that’s more your style. For the holiday, they’re offering a traditional Sunday feast consisting of a corned beef dinner with mashed potatoes, a pint of Guinness and apple crumble for dessert. Find them at 210 Carrall Street.

Dubh Linn Gate Irish Pub

Conveniently located where all the action is, on Main Street. Pick your poison—Guinness, Murphy’s, Smithwick’s, Kilkenny and more. As per their food menu, they are known for their Guinness burger which is a 6oz house-made beef patty on a brioche bun with Guinness cheddar, roasted garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato and a pickle. Or they have shepherd’s pie and bangers & mash. Check them out at 1601 Main Street.

Blarney Stone

Sip on their Black & Pale (Guinness & Kilkenny), Black Velvet (Guinness & sparkling wine) or a Kilkenny Cream Ale. Get some deep fried pickles, chicken wings or classic comfort food like steak & Guinness pie or fish & chips. As a bonus, stop by any time before March 15th and be entered to win a trip for two to Ireland! They’re located at 216 Carrall Street.

Dublin Crossing

Get your fill of green beer at this spot. Of if you prefer, scotch, whisky, cognac, brandy—the list goes on. Get a traditional Irish stew with lamb shoulder, potatoes and veggies. Or dig into their chicken pub pie or stuffed yorkshire pudding. Check them out at 466 Southwest Marine Drive.

