These Live Cams Will Help You Armchair Travel as You Practice Social Distancing

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Canadians are practicing social distancing, by staying at home and keeping away from others.

Businesses and restaurants are shutting down across Metro Vancouver, leaving many Vancouverites to feel the boredom set in.

But there are several live webcams across the globe to help you escape to a new destination, without leaving your house.

Here are some live webcams you can check out.

Live Webcams to Help With Social Distancing

B.C. Spots

Chesterman Beach, Tofino

This webcam shows the beauty of Tofino’s beaches, so you can pretend to feel the sand between your toes. Sit close to a sunny window for the full effect.

White Rock Eagle Cam

The Hancock Wildlife Foundation set up this camera that overlooks a nest within the trees. Here, you can see the views of Boundary Bay and catch an up-close view of the eagles.

Mexico Destinations

Cancun

Look through several cameras set up on these pristine beaches. But be careful, the crystal water and clear skies make just make you jealous.

U.S Destinations

Maui, Hawaii

Sit back and enjoy the beaches of Hawaii through this camera feed at Maui Sands. You may even be lucky enough to spot a humpback whale.

Las Vegas Wedding Chapel

You never know who is going to enter a chapel in Las Vegas. Here, you can watch the quirky couples that may come in or join in on someone’s happy day.

Times Square, New York City

Check out the hustle and bustle of New York City (granted it’s not as busy right now). Here, you can check out Times Square and its many billboards.

Antarctica Destinations

Antarctica

Ever wonder what it’s really like in Antarctica? These cam feeds allow you to take a look at life on the south pole. You’ll even get to see a few penguins.

European Spots

Abbey Road, London

This live cam gives you the chance to head overseas to London. Here, you’ll catch tourists, locals and maybe even the Royals along this iconic street.

Venice, Italy

While no one actually wants to be in Italy right now, you can use these live cams to check out the canals of Venice. As people isolate, dolphins have returned to the Grand Canals and the water has returned to being clear.

Sagrada Familia, Barcelona

The famous cathedral of Barcelona, Spain has been under construction for more than a century. Look over its construction and admire the beauty of this massive building from afar.

Where would you like to armchair travel to?

