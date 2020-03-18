Amidst the Pandemic, Vancouver is Starting to Look Like a Ghost Town (PHOTOS)

As the world faces the COVID-19 pandemic, Vancouver is doing its due diligence by self-quarantining.

But as businesses close and people work from home, the city streets are eerily quiet.

Transit is still running in Vancouver, but it hasn’t been getting as much traffic as it usually does. As @glowglow8 on Instagram points out, the SkyTrain was only half-full during the 5 pm rush hour, while the mall was nearly empty.

Pacific Centre and Richmond Centre announced this week they will decrease their hours. While many other stores, including Sephora, Nike and Apple, have closed its doors temporarily.

As B.C. reaches 186 cases of COVID-19, health officials have ordered bars and restaurants to either close or offer takeaway only. That may explain why Gastown has turned into a Ghost town this week.

Even during the day, people aren’t getting out to enjoy the sun.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the country is closing its borders to all international travellers, leaving the airport pretty empty.

As eery as it may all seem however, Canada is taking actions to stop the pandemic from spreading further. The country has reached more than 500 cases nationally and the government is offering funds to help support those who are sick.

The best thing to do is stay inside when you can, wash your hands and avoid touching your face. Are you self-quarantining.?

