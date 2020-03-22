Vancouver Closes All Recreation Facilities In Parks and Beaches

The Vancouver Park Board, along with other municipal authorities across Metro Vancouver have decided to close or block off recreation facilities within parks and beaches.

Crews were spotted over the weekend taping playgrounds, taking down volleyball nets, basketball hoops, and blocking access to sports fields and skate parks.

At Kitsilano Beach, the Vancouver Park Board has to go as far as removing logs from the beach.

@ParkBoard staff removing logs from beaches to discourage sitting close to others. Please help us keep beaches safe and open. #Covid19 #socialdistancing pic.twitter.com/fhfAxwIqjb — malcolm bromley (@vanparkGM) March 22, 2020

The move won’t restrict access to parks and beaches, but hopes to deter large gathering and help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Walking my dog at #Kitsilano beach …. am I missing something? What do people not understand? Not taking this seriously will compromise individual civil liberties #COVID19BC pic.twitter.com/DgocaTqBP1 — Sarah Leamon (@SarahLeamonLaw) March 22, 2020

Like people are doing at English Bay in Vancouver pic.twitter.com/447ibZDHQt — ♿️ MakeBCGreatForOnce (@Headshakin) March 22, 2020

While it’s still acceptable to self-isolate in nature, many people are misinterpreting this information and failing to distance themselves at least 6 feet from others.

Meanwhile, other popular locations around the city now appear to be ghost towns.

If you do decide to go outdoors, please keep the following in mind to protect yourself and others:

● Keep at least 2 metres (6 feet) from others

● Visit parks and beaches during less busy times

● Limit the number of visits to parks and beaches to provide opportunities for others to access

● Avoid gathering in groups

● Limit high-touch recreational activities such as volleyball or frisbee

● Wash or sanitize hands after touching communal surfaces

● Anyone feeling sick, especially if coughing or experiencing a fever, please stay at home