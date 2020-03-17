Practising Social Distancing? These Museums & Events are Hosting Virtual Tours

As the world practices social distancing this week, there are several museums and galleries that are helping fend off the boredom.

Many of the world’s most famous galleries are offering virtual tours, while others have a live feed.

RELATED: Here’s What Is Closing Across Vancouver During the Coronavirus Outbreak

So, if you’re looking for things to do during your quarantine, here are some facilities that are helping.

Museums & Events to Get Through Social Distancing

Vancouver Aquarium

The Vancouver Aquarium is currently closed, but its animals are still around to brighten up your day. Head to their website to watch a live feed of sea otters, penguins and jelly fish.

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra

While large concerts have been cancelled across Vancouver during the pandemic, the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra is bringing the music to you. The VSO live streamed its BeethovenFest finale on Sunday, March 15th. But you can still catch the performance online.

Yes, it’s true! We are live-streaming our BeethovenFest finale at 2 PM tomorrow. We’d love for you to join us 🎵❤️ https://t.co/V3mDfaRE76 Who’s in? — Vancouver Symphony (@VSOrchestra) March 15, 2020

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)

You don’t have to go to New York to explore the MoMA anymore. Now you can virtually stroll through the gallery’s collection of Matisse and Picasso to its more contemporary works of film and design.

Tate Modern

Head to London, England and check out the city’s modern art gallery via street view at Tate. The museum carries national and international works from the 1900’s to now.

The British Museum

If you’re not much into art, The British Museum features hundreds of historical works and artifacts. That even includes Ancient Egyptian mummies.

The Louvre

Possibly the most famous museum in the world, The Louvre offers the chance to peruse its massive collection. So, you don’t have to head to Paris anymore to see the Mona Lisa or Venus de Milo.

Van Gogh Museum

If you’re a fan of Vincent Van Gogh, check out this museum. It hosts the largest collection of Van Gogh’s work, with more than 200 paintings, 500 drawings and 750 personal letters.

So, will you be taking advantage of this, while social distancing? For other things to do, check out what Netflix has on this month.

For more information on the COVID-19 pandemic, check out our News section.