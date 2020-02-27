Netflix Canada March 2020: Everything Coming and Leaving This Month

Spring is right around the corner, and with the new season comes a new batch of things to watch on Netflix Canada.
Both Disney and Apple have entered the Streaming Wars, each with their pros and cons, but until further notice, Netflix is still king.
Here’s what you can expect.
Netflix Canada March 2020: Coming Soon
March 1
- Beyond The Lights
- Constantine
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
- Go! Go! Cory Carson, Season 2
- High Noon
- His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass
- Isle of Dogs
- Land of the Dead
- Money Ball
- October Sky
- Phantom Thread
- Pitch Perfect 3
- RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 11
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked Season 11
- Shaun of the Dead
- Thank You For Your Service
- The Producers
- Vanity Fair
- What a Girl Wants
- Wimbledon
March 3
- Ready Player One
- Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis
March 4
- Coal Miner’s Daughter
- Drag Me to Hell
- Fear
- National Lampoon’s Animal House
- Riverdale, Season 4
March 5
- Castlevania, Season 3
- Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colours
March 6
- Guilty
- I am Jonas
- Paradise PD, Season 2
- The Protector, Season 3
- Spenser Confidential
- Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City
- Ugly Delicious, Season 2
March 8
- Sitara: Let the Girl Dream
March 10
- Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal
- Marc Maron: End Times Fun
March 11
- The Circle Brazil
- Dirty Money, Season 2
- On My Block, Season 3
- Summer Night
March 12
- Hospital Playlist
March 13
- 100 Humans
- Beastars
- Bloodride
- Elite, Season 3
- Go Karts
- Kingdom, Season 2
- Lost Girls
- Restaurants on the Edge, Season 1
- The Valhalla Murders
- Women of the Night
March 16
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business, Season 3
March 17
- Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy
- Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom
March 19
- Altered Carbon: Resleeved
- Feel Good
March 20
- Dare Me
- A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story
- Archibald’s Next Big Thing, Season 2
- Buddi
- Dino Girl Gauko, Season 2
- Greenhouse Academy, Season 4
- The Letter for the King
- Maska
- Ultras
- Tiger King
- The Platform
- Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
March 23
- Sol Levante
March 24
- Life of the Party
March 25
- Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
- Curtiz
- The Occupant (Hogar)
- Signs
- Yoohoo to the Rescue, Season 3
March 26
- 7Seeds, Season 2
- Black Lightening, Season 3
- Unorthodox
March 27
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches, Season 2
- The Decline
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon
- Ill processo
- Ladies Up
- Mark of the Devil
- Ozark, Season 3
- There’s Something in the Water
- True: Wuzzle Wegg Day
- Uncorked
March 31
- Chip and Potato, Season 2
- Pineapple Express
- Sense and Sensibility
- Step Brothers
Netflix Canada January 2020: Leaving
March 3
- Marvel Studios’ Black Panther
- Pitch Perfect
- Pitch Perfect 2
- The Purge
March 17
- Short Term 12
March 24
- Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time
