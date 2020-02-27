Netflix Canada March 2020: Everything Coming and Leaving This Month

Spring is right around the corner, and with the new season comes a new batch of things to watch on Netflix Canada.

Both Disney and Apple have entered the Streaming Wars, each with their pros and cons, but until further notice, Netflix is still king.

Here’s what you can expect.

Netflix Canada March 2020: Coming Soon

Beyond The Lights

Constantine

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Go! Go! Cory Carson, Season 2

High Noon

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass

Isle of Dogs

Land of the Dead

Money Ball

October Sky

Phantom Thread

Pitch Perfect 3

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 11

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked Season 11

Shaun of the Dead

Thank You For Your Service

The Producers

Vanity Fair

What a Girl Wants

Wimbledon

March 3

Ready Player One

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis

March 4

Coal Miner’s Daughter

Drag Me to Hell

Fear

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Riverdale, Season 4

March 5

Castlevania, Season 3

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colours

March 6

Guilty

I am Jonas

Paradise PD, Season 2

The Protector, Season 3

Spenser Confidential

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City

Ugly Delicious, Season 2

March 8

Sitara: Let the Girl Dream

March 10

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal

Marc Maron: End Times Fun

March 11

The Circle Brazil

Dirty Money, Season 2

On My Block, Season 3

Summer Night

March 12

Hospital Playlist

March 13

100 Humans

Beastars

Bloodride

Elite, Season 3

Go Karts

Kingdom, Season 2

Lost Girls

Restaurants on the Edge, Season 1

The Valhalla Murders

Women of the Night

March 16

The Boss Baby: Back in Business, Season 3

March 17

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom

March 19

Altered Carbon: Resleeved

Feel Good

March 20

Dare Me

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story

Archibald’s Next Big Thing, Season 2

Buddi

Dino Girl Gauko, Season 2

Greenhouse Academy, Season 4

The Letter for the King

Maska

Ultras

Tiger King

The Platform

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

March 23

Sol Levante

March 24

Life of the Party

March 25

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

Curtiz

The Occupant (Hogar)

Signs

Yoohoo to the Rescue, Season 3

March 26

7Seeds, Season 2

Black Lightening, Season 3

Unorthodox

March 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches, Season 2

The Decline

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon

Ill processo

Ladies Up

Mark of the Devil

Ozark, Season 3

There’s Something in the Water

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day

Uncorked

March 31

Chip and Potato, Season 2

Pineapple Express

Sense and Sensibility

Step Brothers

Netflix Canada January 2020: Leaving

March 3

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther

Pitch Perfect

Pitch Perfect 2

The Purge

March 17

Short Term 12

March 24

Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time

