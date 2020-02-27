Netflix Canada March 2020: Everything Coming and Leaving This Month

Dana Bowen | February 27, 2020
More
Coming & Going From Netflix
Photo: thecwRiverdale / Instagram

Spring is right around the corner, and with the new season comes a new batch of things to watch on Netflix Canada.

Both Disney and Apple have entered the Streaming Wars, each with their pros and cons, but until further notice, Netflix is still king.

Here’s what you can expect.

Netflix Canada March 2020: Coming Soon

March 1

  • Beyond The Lights
  • Constantine
  • Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
  • Go! Go! Cory Carson, Season 2
  • High Noon
  • His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass
  • Isle of Dogs
  • Land of the Dead
  • Money Ball
  • October Sky
  • Phantom Thread
  • Pitch Perfect 3
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 11
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked Season 11
  • Shaun of the Dead
  • Thank You For Your Service
  • The Producers
  • Vanity Fair
  • What a Girl Wants
  • Wimbledon

March 3

  • Ready Player One
  • Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis

March 4

  •  Coal Miner’s Daughter
  • Drag Me to Hell
  • Fear
  • National Lampoon’s Animal House
  • Riverdale, Season 4

March 5

  • Castlevania, Season 3
  • Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colours

March 6

  • Guilty
  • I am Jonas
  • Paradise PD, Season 2
  • The Protector, Season 3
  • Spenser Confidential
  • Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City
  • Ugly Delicious, Season 2

March 8

  • Sitara: Let the Girl Dream

March 10

  • Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal
  • Marc Maron: End Times Fun

March 11

  • The Circle Brazil
  • Dirty Money, Season 2
  • On My Block, Season 3
  • Summer Night

March 12

  • Hospital Playlist

March 13

  • 100 Humans
  • Beastars
  • Bloodride
  • Elite, Season 3
  • Go Karts
  • Kingdom, Season 2
  • Lost Girls
  • Restaurants on the Edge, Season 1
  • The Valhalla Murders
  • Women of the Night

March 16

  • The Boss Baby: Back in Business, Season 3

March 17

  • Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy
  • Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom

March 19

  • Altered Carbon: Resleeved
  • Feel Good

March 20

  • Dare Me
  • A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story
  • Archibald’s Next Big Thing, Season 2
  • Buddi
  • Dino Girl Gauko, Season 2
  • Greenhouse Academy, Season 4
  • The Letter for the King
  • Maska
  • Ultras
  • Tiger King
  • The Platform
  • Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

March 23

  • Sol Levante

March 24

  • Life of the Party

March 25

  • Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
  • Curtiz
  • The Occupant (Hogar)
  • Signs
  • Yoohoo to the Rescue, Season 3

March 26

  • 7Seeds, Season 2
  • Black Lightening, Season 3
  • Unorthodox

March 27

  • Car Masters: Rust to Riches, Season 2
  • The Decline
  • Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon
  • Ill processo
  • Ladies Up
  • Mark of the Devil
  • Ozark, Season 3
  • There’s Something in the Water
  • True: Wuzzle Wegg Day
  • Uncorked

March 31

  • Chip and Potato, Season 2
  • Pineapple Express
  • Sense and Sensibility
  • Step Brothers

RELATED: Disney+: Here’s Everything The Service Is Launching With In Canada

Netflix Canada January 2020: Leaving

March 3

  • Marvel Studios’ Black Panther
  • Pitch Perfect
  • Pitch Perfect 2
  • The Purge

March 17

  • Short Term 12

March 24

  • Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time

If you haven’t already done so, check out Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+, which features an extensive library of classics.

While you’re at it, try out Apple’s new streaming service, Apple TV+.

So, check out the new Netflix Canada shows, while you wait to spring to arrive.

If you liked this article, check out our Entertainment section!

Log in or create an account to save content