The Weather Network Tells Canadians to “Be Patient” In Long-Term Spring Forecast

With the release of the long-term spring forecast, The Weather Network is telling Canadians to “be patient.”

The weather authority released its annual report this week, where it showed Canadians what to expect for the new season.

RELATED: Stay In This Beach Suite On The Sunshine Coast For $131 A Night

“Spring will tease us at times with periods of warm weather, but the warmth will lack consistency across most of Canada,” said Chief Meteorologist, Chris Scott, with The Weather Network.

The country may see several weeks of colder than normal temperatures and many parts will have a wet spring.

According to the forecast, B.C. will have a slower start to spring than it has in recent years. Colder weather will stretch through March and possibly into early April. But that will result in great conditions for spring skiing, at least.

“Periods of warmer than normal weather are likely across the country, but extended interruptions will test our patience at times,” states the report.

Once spring temperatures do kick off, it’ll be above average. The province will also receive near normal rain levels.

So just hang tight! Warmer days will be with us soon.

For more Vancouver stories, check out our News section.