Escape to the Sunshine Coast for a magical stay at this charming beach cabin.

The modern suite is in the serene Sechelt and can sleep up to four guests. It comes with a private hot tub surrounded by lush trees and incredible views overlooking the Inlet.

Guests will also be just steps away from the beach in the popular area of Tuwanek.

The cabin features one bedroom with a queen-size bed and a sofa bed for additional glampers.

Cook a meal in the cozy kitchen that has all the appliances needed for a simple meal.

You can check out this property, available on Glamping Hub.

Beach cabin in Sechelt

Cost: Approximately $131 per night

