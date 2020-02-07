Stay In A Sphere Treehouse At This Unique BC Accommodation

You can relive your childhood by sleeping in a treehouse on Vancouver Island, but chances are this one is unlike anything you’ve ever stayed at before.

Free Spirit Spheres is a unique accommodation near Qualicum Beach featuring three treehouses suspended amongst the lush trees.

Each of the spheres has its own name and personal theme:

Eyrn

Two people can sleep here in a cozy double bed and it has a loft that can accommodate a third person. The handcrafted wooden sphere is made from Sitka Spruce and has five windows (including a skylight). There’s also a small fridge, sink and all the fixings to make coffee or tea. Prices for the Eyrn suite start at $314 per night.

Melody

This comfy treehouse can sleep up to two guests in a double bed that folds away to give you more space during the day. It’s their first finished fibre glass sphere, which also has five windows, including a skylight. It features bench seating and two tables that fold down to create work stations, for those looking for a creative place to be productive. Prices for Melody start at $329 per night.

Luna

Stay in this suite that can sleep up to two guests with a double bed. Free Spirit Spheres describes it as their newest and “arguably most luxurious sphere.” It includes the same design elements from the other two treehouses but manages to have more space, with lounge-style seating and a three-piece private bathroom just outside the sphere. Stay in the Luna sphere starting at $344 per night.

No matter which one you choose, you will get the opportunity to experience a one-of-a-kind glamping experience immersed in nature.

Free Spirit Spheres

Where: In between Nanaimo and Courtenay at 420 Horne Lake Road

For more cool places to stay in BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.