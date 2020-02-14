Soak up all the natural beauty Tofino has to offer from this luxurious waterfront property. Cedarwood Cove Retreat can sleep up to six guests for $400 per night.

It features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a kitchen with all the essentials.

The space has a west coast feel with all the comforts of home at your fingertips. Breakfast supplies are included in your stay and you’ll be able to cook a full meal on your own in their gourmet kitchen.

The stunning A-frame cabin is immersed in old-growth forest and offers unsurpassed views of the ocean, mountains and Meares Island.

Adventure seekers will have access to a variety of sporting equipment during their stay, including: bikes, surfboards, boogie boards, yoga mats and more.

There’s also a large fire pit, surf shower, cedarwood sauna and an outdoor hot tub for you to take in all the incredible views around you.

If you’re looking to do some kayaking or paddle boarding, the owners organize private tours with all the necessary equipment included for an added cost.

Cedarwood Cove Retreat in Tofino

Where: Exact location TBA when Airbnb is booked

Cost: $400 per night

