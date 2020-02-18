Enjoy the Sun Now Before the Vancouver Weather Turns to Rain

Enjoy the sunny days in Vancouver ahead, before the weather returns to its usual rain.

The forecast calls for sun from Tuesday through to Thursday. Tuesday afternoon calls for nothing but sun and seven degree temperatures. It will cool down in the evening to three degrees, states The Weather Network.

Wednesday will see another chilly morning at zero degrees, before it bumps up to eight degrees in the afternoon.

Thursday is also expected to be sunny and eight degrees, with just a few clouds. But just in time for the weekend, Friday will be cloudy with showers. Vancouver will likely see about a millimetre of rain that day.

So how will you enjoy the sunny Vancouver weather this week?

For things to do this week, check out Richmond’s new bubble tea place, The Alley. Or try out Brass Fish Tavern.

