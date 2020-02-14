Vancouver has an all-new eatery that just opened up in the city’s bustling Financial District. Brass Fish Tavern is the Donnelly Group’s latest venture and we’re pretty excited about it.

Located inside the Marine Building, it’s about to become a hub for food and socializing amongst friends or colleagues.

It features three distinct spaces—a tavern on the main floor, a mezzanine parlour and an Izakaya bar.

Step inside to a welcoming atmosphere that gives off the feel of a classic tavern that incorporates the historical elements of the building while also adding in some modern touches.

The menu has been put together by Executive Chef Clement Chan, who you may know from his time on Top Chef Canada and Chopped Canada.

The food line-up blends together classic West Coast cuisine and international influences with a focus on shareable dishes.

“I’ve been inspired by the challenge of creating dishes which respect classic tavern culture while adding flavours and elements to elevate the experience and surprise the guest,” said Chan, in a news release. “We plan to both comfort those looking for the familiar and excite those looking for something new.”

The Eats & Sips

Their main menu has a variety of starters, including: fried chicken, smoked ham croquettes and shishito peppers.

For salads & bowls, dig into their pumpkin and burrata, steelhead salmon or beef tataki. Or sink your teeth into one of their sandwiches, like: crispy chicken, beef bavette, ahi tuna or squash and broccolini.

Mains include: pappardelle, lamb shank, striploin and sablefish. Save room for dessert though—choose between a chocolate hazelnut bar with salted caramel ice cream and black sesame or a pear apple cobbler with whiskey ice cream and a coconut almond streusel.

Enjoy a selection of classic rolls from the sushi bar with california, spicy tuna, dynamite and yam rolls up for grabs. More specialty rolls include: salmon tartar, zuke tuna and beef luc luc.

They also have a plethora of drink options, with craft beer, wine and cocktail offerings.

Brass Fish Tavern

When: Open now for lunch and dinner. Happy hour is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 385 Burrard Street, Vancouver

