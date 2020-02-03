Indulge In Authentic Spanish Tapas & Wine At This Bodega In Vancouver

Step inside this intimate eatery serving up some of the best Spanish tapas and wine in the city. If you haven’t been to Bodega On Main, now is the time.

The restaurant keeps many classic recipes of Spanish favourites, but adds their own unique touch. Dig into a wide variety of artisanal cheese and meats as well as their array of seafood tapas.

They also have small vegetable and meat plates where you can mix and match your favourites.

You Might Also Like:

Some of their most popular menu items include: Chipirones (sauteed baby squid with garlic and wine), pork sausage finished with basque cider and rosemary marinated grilled lamb chops.

Save room for dessert though. They have creme brulee, bread pudding with a toffee sauce, brandy soaked figs filled with almonds, mascarpone and chocolate, aged Manchego cheese with quince jelly, dulce de leche cheesecake and churros; served with hot chocolate dipping sauce and vanilla mascarpone.

They’ve also got a selection of beverages, with Sherry, craft beer and unique cocktail creations. Sip on the La Mula (mezcal, passion fruit, hibiscus, angostura bitters and ginger beer), or the Lamento (house rum blend with coconut, lime, passion fruit and pineapple).

As far as wine goes, they have a seemingly endless list of reds, whites and sparkling wines to add to your meal.

Bodega On Main

When: Open 11 a.m. to midnight daily

Where: 1014 Main Street, Vancouver

For more bites and sips across Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.