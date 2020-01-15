Apparently These Are The 38 Most Essential Restaurants In Vancouver

Popular food and dining publication Eater published a list of the 38 essential restaurants in Vancouver this week, and it’s quite the list.

Eater describes the list as a summation of Vancouver’s diverse range of cuisine and cultures, and a reason “why Vancouver deserves its reputation as one of the world’s best places to eat and drink.”

Here’s the full list:

The 38 Most Essential Restaurants In Vancouver

1. Au Comptoir (Parisian)

2. Maenam (Thai)

3. Kingyo Izakaya (Japanese)

4. Golden Paramount Seafood Restaurant (Cantonese)

5. Granville Island Public Market (Various)

6. Marutama Ra-men (Japanese)

7. Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio (Peruvian-Japanese)

8. Forage (Western)

9. Chancho Tortilleria (Mexican)

10. Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House (Western Seafood)

11. Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar (Western Seafood)

12. Thierry Café (Desserts

13. Cioppino’s Mediterranean Grill and Enoteca (Italian Seafood)

14. Dynasty Seafood Restaurant (Chinese)

15. Blue Water Cafe (Seafood)

16. The Wine Bar (Drinks)

17. Hy’s Steakhouse (Western)

18. Hawksworth Restaurant (West Coast)

19. Botanist (Western)

20. Vij’s (Indian)

21. Miku (Japanese)

22. Autostrada Osteria Downtown (Italian)

23. Chambar Restaurant (French-Belgian)

24. Wildebeest (Western)

25. L’Abattoir (Western)

26. Pidgin Restaurant (Asian-French)

27. The Arbor Restaurant (Vegan)

28. Burdock & Co (West Coast)

29. Cómo Taperia (Spanish)

30. Bao Bei (Chinese Fusion)

31. Phnom Penh (Vietnamese-Cambodian)

32. Kissa Tanto (Japanese-Italian)

33. St Lawrence Restaurant (French-Quebecois)

34. The Shop: Two Rivers Specialty Meat (Western)

35. The Mackenzie Room (West Coast)

36. Mr. Bannock (Indigenous)

37. Ugly Dumpling (Chinese-Western)

38. The Red Wagon Cafe (Western Breakfast)

It’s quite the list, in terms of diversity of cuisines. You have your staples, like Western, Japanese, and Italian, as well as fusion restaurants with interesting mixes like Asian-French and Japanese-Italian.

The food scene in Vancouver is in a perpetual state of growth, with new restaurants opening seemingly every single week.

All the better for us, really. As they say, variety is the spice of life.

