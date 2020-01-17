Step up your sushi game with elevated Japanese cuisine at Raisu. The Vancouver eatery is home to some of the most Instagram-worthy dishes we’ve seen in the city.

For starters, they have an incredible seafood bowl that tastes just as good as it looks. It’s overflowing with fresh and vibrant coloured seafood that looks almost too good to eat.

But, once you dig in, you’ll be glad you did.

These are just a few of their seafood bowl offerings:

Deluxe Seafood Bowl – $36

Generous portions of stunningly appetizing slices of seafood–Ahi Tuna, Yellow Tail, Snow Crab, Tai Snapper, Salmon, Ikura and Sweet Shrimp and more—on top of premium Koshihikari Sushi rice, much like a seafood bowl at a fisherman’s wharf in Kanazawa.

Seafood Bara Chirashi Bowl – $26

Fresh seafood cubes are festively spread on top of Raisu original sushi rice mix with root vegetables and Shiitake mushrooms.

Vegan Bara Chirashi Bowl – $18

Delicately flavored vegetables and nutritious bean curd scattered on top of sweet sushi rice mix with root vegetables and Shiitake mushrooms.

At Raisu, it’s clear that the presentation is just as important as the food—which we can definitely appreciate.

Another must-try dish, is their Oceans Offerings ($28), which is a variety of pressed seafood sushi cured with salt and vinegar to awaken your senses.

Save room for dessert—they have grapefruit creme brulee, Uji matcha cake, souffle cheesecake, almond tofu and a Yuzu parfait.

Raisu

Where: 2340 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

When: Re-opening in February 2020, after renovations

For more eats in Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.