This Newly-Opened Japanese Restaurant In Vancouver Has Both Sushi and Hot Pot

Vancouver has an all-new eatery and it’s all about sushi and hot pot. Welcome Shin Ka Gyuu to the city.
You can dig into all-you-can-eat Japanese Sukiyaki here, which consists of meat in a pot that is slowly simmered at the table, along with vegetables and other dishes.
Their menu includes a selection of prawn, salmon and tuna sashimi, as well as salmon aburu sushi and their signature roll.
As for meats, they have everything from pork belly, Wagyu beef and lamb shoulder to prime boneless chuck (AAA+).
For dessert, enjoy matcha or sesame ice cream, tofu cheesecake, caramel pudding or Bingsu (red bean).
As for drinks, they have a selection of non-alcoholic choices, beer, highballs and an array of cocktails. Try their Richy Rich Lychee or Little Toyko specialty cocktails.
Shin Ka Gyuu
Where: 1428 West Broadway, Vancouver
