Up your bubble tea game with an all-new creation thanks to The Alley. They’re unveiling a snack that is part boba and part popcorn.

Starting Feb. 17, you can get your hands on the perfect movie snack—popcorn that has been infused with their classic bubble tea flavouring.

They’re offering Black Tea and Golden Oolong options, which will be available at any of The Alley’s locations.

To kick things up a notch you can even add the popcorn on top of one of their signature beverages.

What better creation than to pair a little bit of a crunch with your tea?

Bubble tea infused popcorn at The Alley

When: Available starting Feb. 17, 2020

Where: 985 Hornby Street, Vancouver and a Richmond location (opening soon)

