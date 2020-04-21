B.C. Is Looking At How To Reopen Restaurants Amid Social Distancing Rules

A panel of experts are looking at how to eventually reopen B.C. restaurants amid social distancing rules.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants have either closed or moved to a takeout or delivery model. But that has led to thousands of lost jobs and a blow to the economy.

Health officials have recently said some parts of the economy may start to reopen next month and that may include restaurants – to an extent.

“I think there’s lots of innovative ways that we can have in-restaurant dining, that protects both the staff as well as people who are coming in, and I’m looking to industry to come up with those ideas of how this could work,” said provincial health minister Bonnie Henry.

BC Restaurant and Food Services Association assembled the panel of experts to explore that idea further. The group is looking at seating to allow for social distancing, as well as other factors.

However a return to normal will not include groups larger than 50 for quite some time, said Henry. Things may not even return to normal until next year, she added.

There is no timeline as to when the group will submit these ideas, so until then – we must stick to the takeout and delivery model.

