Both Chilliwack and Abbotsford’s Tulip Festival Have Been Cancelled

Two of B.C.’s most anticipated tulip festivals have been cancelled this month, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chilliwack’s Tulips of the Valley and Abbotsford’s Bloom Tulip Festival announced they will not take place this year.

“At this time, the best advice we can follow is that of BC’s health and government officials, to simply “stay home.” We look forward to the day when we can see you again in-person,” organizers wrote on the Tulips of the Valley website.

The Chilliwack festival usually takes place between April-May over four weeks. Kate Onos-Gilbert, Founder of Tulips of the Valley, said she hopes guests will be able to return in August, for the annual Chilliwack Sunflower Festival.

Organizers for Bloom Tulip Festival also announced the event will not happen this year. The festival usually brings out about 100,000 people, making it unsafe to gather due to the virus.

“Please remember, even through the cloudiest days we will all bloom again,” wrote festival owner Alexis Szarek-Warmerdam.

