Things You Can Do While Social Distancing This Weekend

Although this weather is getting nicer, it’s important that Vancouverites continue to practice social distancing.

While that may be difficult to do over the weekend, there’s plenty out there to help ease the struggle.

RELATED: New Data Shows How British Columbians Are Reacting To Pandemic

Here’s a few things you can do this weekend, while social distancing:

Mandy Moore live performance

The singer-songwriter Mandy Moore is holding a live virtual concert in her living room this Sunday, where you can ask questions and request songs.

Cirque du Soleil

The Montreal-based circus troupe is hosting weekly shows you can watch online. It happens every Friday afternoon, but you can catch it online anytime after.

Vancouver Art Gallery “Art Connects”

The Vancouver Art Gallery is hosting a weekly artist talk to discuss some of the exhibits at the gallery now. The second show happens Friday, but you can catch it on their website anytime.

Go for a walk

It’s still important to get some fresh air, even if we do have to social distance. Go for a walk while it’s sunny and get those legs moving again.

Disney World

Disney World is bringing the magic to you with these virtual roller coasters to watch online. Grab some popcorn and make a day of it – it may actually make you dizzy!

Have a beer and/or meal while you Facetime

Several restaurants and breweries across the city are offering delivery of their food and drinks. So you can have a nice meal or beer at home and perhaps Facetime some friends while you enjoy it.

Visit a museum (virtually)

Visit some of the world’s best museums through these virtual tours. Museums like the Louvre and the Tate Museum are offering a look into their collection.

Take a (virtual) trip

You can visit pretty much anywhere in the world with these live feeds overseeing some of the most popular destinations. That includes Hawaii beaches, Times Square and Buckingham Palace.

Regardless of what you decide to do, remember to social distance. Vancouver is enforcing that rule with up to $1,000 fines and gave out more than 400 warnings last weekend.

For more B.C. news, head to our News section.