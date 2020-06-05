Here’s All The Okanagan Wineries Re-Opening For Summer Tastings

Summer may look a lot different this year but at least we have wine. Luckily for us, Okanagan wineries have been given the green light to re-open for the summer season.

And some of the region’s top wineries are already welcoming people back in for tastings.

Of course, there are new safety measures in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, including limiting guest capacity and additional sanitation protocols.

Due to high demand—it’s a good idea to make an appointment at your preferred winery ahead of time to ensure you get a spot at one of their tastings.

Okanagan Wineries Now Open

Indigenous World Winery

Grizzli Winery

The Hatch

Frind Estate Winery

Quails’ Gate Estate Winery

Ciao Bella Winery

Off the Grid Winery

Mt. Boucherie Winery

Little Straw Vineyards

Beaumont Family Estate Winery

Volcanic Hills Estate Winery

