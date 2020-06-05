Here’s All The Okanagan Wineries Re-Opening For Summer Tastings

Meagan Gill | June 5, 2020
Travel & Outdoors
okanagan wineries
Photo: kewing / Flickr

Summer may look a lot different this year but at least we have wine. Luckily for us, Okanagan wineries have been given the green light to re-open for the summer season.

And some of the region’s top wineries are already welcoming people back in for tastings.

You Might Also Like:

Of course, there are new safety measures in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, including limiting guest capacity and additional sanitation protocols.

Due to high demand—it’s a good idea to make an appointment at your preferred winery ahead of time to ensure you get a spot at one of their tastings.

Okanagan Wineries Now Open

  • Indigenous World Winery
  • Grizzli Winery
  • The Hatch
  • Frind Estate Winery
  • Quails’ Gate Estate Winery
  • Ciao Bella Winery
  • Off the Grid Winery
  • Mt. Boucherie Winery
  • Little Straw Vineyards
  • Beaumont Family Estate Winery
  • Volcanic Hills Estate Winery

For more things to do and places to see, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.

Log in or create an account to save content