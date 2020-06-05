Here’s All The Okanagan Wineries Re-Opening For Summer Tastings

Travel & Outdoors
Summer may look a lot different this year but at least we have wine. Luckily for us, Okanagan wineries have been given the green light to re-open for the summer season.
And some of the region’s top wineries are already welcoming people back in for tastings.
You Might Also Like:
- 10 Parks Around Metro Vancouver For A Social Distancing Friendly Picnic
- 5 BC Lakes Everyone Will Be Daydreaming About This Summer
Of course, there are new safety measures in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, including limiting guest capacity and additional sanitation protocols.
Due to high demand—it’s a good idea to make an appointment at your preferred winery ahead of time to ensure you get a spot at one of their tastings.
Okanagan Wineries Now Open
- Indigenous World Winery
- Grizzli Winery
- The Hatch
- Frind Estate Winery
- Quails’ Gate Estate Winery
- Ciao Bella Winery
- Off the Grid Winery
- Mt. Boucherie Winery
- Little Straw Vineyards
- Beaumont Family Estate Winery
- Volcanic Hills Estate Winery
For more things to do and places to see, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.