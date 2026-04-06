Whether you’re a longtime devotee or looking to clean up your beauty routine with nature’s most potent ingredients, this is your chance to stock up and save big.
Scentuals Factory Sale
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Up to 70% Off: Huge savings on a range of botanical cleansers, lotions, essential oils, diffusers & more.
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The “Perfectly Imperfect” Section: Shop our Factory Seconds! These products have minor cosmetic labeling or packaging quirks but contain the exact same high-performance formulas you love at a fraction of the cost.
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Exclusive Collection Spotlight: Take an extra 30% off our best-selling Vitamin C Serum and our entire Anti-Aging Collection. It’s the ultimate opportunity to brighten your complexion and target fine lines with Scentuals’ gold-standard treatments.
Everything Scentuals makes is crafted with pure, plant-based ingredients and zero synthetic fillers. This isn’t just a sale; it’s an invitation to experience luxury skincare without the luxury price tag. Be sure to arrive early as the best deals for first!
EVENT DETAILS:
📍 Location: 8978 Fraserton Court, Burnaby, BC
🎟️ More Info: Scentuals Factory Sale