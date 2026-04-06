Whether you’re a longtime devotee or looking to clean up your beauty routine with nature’s most potent ingredients, this is your chance to stock up and save big.

Scentuals Factory Sale

Up to 70% Off: Huge savings on a range of botanical cleansers, lotions, essential oils, diffusers & more.

The “Perfectly Imperfect” Section: Shop our Factory Seconds ! These products have minor cosmetic labeling or packaging quirks but contain the exact same high-performance formulas you love at a fraction of the cost.

Exclusive Collection Spotlight: Take an extra 30% off our best-selling Vitamin C Serum and our entire Anti-Aging Collection. It’s the ultimate opportunity to brighten your complexion and target fine lines with Scentuals’ gold-standard treatments.

Everything Scentuals makes is crafted with pure, plant-based ingredients and zero synthetic fillers. This isn’t just a sale; it’s an invitation to experience luxury skincare without the luxury price tag. Be sure to arrive early as the best deals for first!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: April 25, 2026

📍 Location: 8978 Fraserton Court, Burnaby, BC

🎟️ More Info: Scentuals Factory Sale