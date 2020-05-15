5 BC Lakes Everyone Will Be Daydreaming About This Summer

Editor’s Note: We’re aware COVID-19 is impacting travel plans within and outside B.C. right now. We plan to occasionally share stories of our favourite places across the province for future inspiration.
We’ve all been spending a lot more time daydreaming about all the places we want to visit once restrictions ease and exploring beautiful British Columbia is no exception.
These dreamy BC lakes are worth daydreaming about until it’s safe for us to travel to them again.
BC Lakes Worth Dreaming About
Johnson Lake
Kalamalka Lake
This sprawling lake feels just like a dream with its magical blue-green waters. It gets its unique colouring by limestone deposits left by receding glaciers. This beautiful hidden gem is just a few kilometres south of Vernon.
Clearwater Lake
Garibaldi Lake
Emerald Lake
This is not only one of BC’s top lakes but also one of the most breathtaking lakes in Canada. Its signature emerald-green water surrounded by beautiful lush trees is the perfect escape. Emerald Lake is the largest of 61 lakes in Yoho National Park—in the gorgeous region of Field.
