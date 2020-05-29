Here’s What You’ll Be Able To Do When B.C. Opens For Phase 3 In June

Restaurants and businesses are reopening their doors, but that’s just the beginning of B.C.’s Restart Plan.

Earlier this month, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced that the province would lift some quarantine restrictions as the number of cases have begun to fall.

So last week, B.C. saw many businesses and restaurants reopen their doors, while parks, camping sites and playgrounds are starting to open.

“BC’s Restart Plan is the first in a series of steps that we will take together to protect people and ensure that our province can come back from COVID-19 stronger than before,” states the B.C. Government website.

Now Phase 3 is well on its way, as the government lifts more restrictions for June.

If you’re wondering what that means, here’s what you can expect to reopen next month:

Hotels and resorts will begin to reopen in June

Parks are starting to reopen – that includes playgrounds (opening June 1st) and overnight camping areas

The film industry will start to resurge, beginning with domestic productions in June and July

Select entertainment – movies and the symphony will reopen by July, but not large concerts

Post-secondary education will return with a mix of online and in-class learning by September

Schools for K-12 will return to normal in September, while classes are part-time and voluntary in June

Phase 3 of the B.C. Restart Plan is going from June-September, while Phase 4 is to be determined.

The province is still under a State of Emergency until at least June 9th.

