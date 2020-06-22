Vancouver Is Opening 4 Pools and 10 Spray Parks For The Summer

Summer is ready to begin, as Vancouver is reopening four outdoor pools and 10 spray parks.

The city announced Kitsilano, New Brighton and Second Beach pools will open July 13th, while Maple Grove pool will open once staff organize the online booking system.

RELATED: This Park Has Two Of The Most Stunning Lakes In British Columbia

The city will also staff nine Vancouver beaches with lifeguards, July 13th. Spray parks will open June 27th at the following parks:

MacLean

Chaldecott

Harbour Green

Grandview, Hastings

Oak, Stanley

Prince Edward

Pandora Garden

Additionally, lifeguards will patrol and supervise swimming areas at these beaches:

English Bay Beach

Jericho Beach

Kitsilano Beach

Locarno Beach

Spanish Banks East and West Beaches

Sunset Beach

Third Beach

Trout Lake Beach

Lifeguards will be patrolling these areas between 11:30 am-8:30 pm every day through to September 7th.

The city is adding safety protocols for outdoor pools, due to the COVID-10 pandemic.

Swimmers must arrive “swim ready,” as change rooms will not be open and there will be physical distancing protocols in place. Washrooms will still be open.

Casual swimmers can book a 90-minute swim block, while lap swimmers can book a 45-minute period. There will then be a 30-minute buffer between swim periods, where staff will sanitize facilities and prepare for the next group.

Swimming goggles and towels will not be available for renting, while snorkels and kick boards will not be permitted.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.