Movie Theatres Plan To Reopen Across Metro Vancouver In July

As businesses across Canada begin to reopen, Cineplex will be welcoming people back to their movie theatres by July.

The national company announced its plans, Monday, detailing the steps the company will take to ensure safety.

“It has been three months since Cineplex temporarily closed its network of theatres and entertainment venues in light of COVID-19 and government-imposed restrictions,” reads the statement. “During this time, Cineplex has been diligently preparing for their safe reopening with the health and safety of its employees and guests being its top priority.”

The chain will open up movie theatres across the country incrementally, starting with locations in Alberta this month.

By July 3rd, Cineplex stated they plan to open as many national locations as they can, including spots in B.C.

There will be staggered showtimes between each viewing and reserved seating to ensure physical distancing.

Some B.C. theatres have already opened their doors, including Hollywood 3 Cinemas in Surrey, Pitt Meadows and Duncan.

Commercial Drive’s Rio theatre is also planning to reopen by July, with safety measures in place.

