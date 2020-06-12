The PNE Is Hosting An Indoor Drive-Through Car Show & RibFest

The PNE is hosting yet another drive-through event and this time it’s aimed at dads. Next weekend, the fair is hosting Father’s Day weekend, in the form of a “Car-B-Q” event.

That means two Canadian concession stands from the Fair Ribfest will be there, along with the Reel Mac and Cheese stand and The Fry Guys, who serve up poutine.

There will also be an indoor drive-through car show, where attendees can drive across the Pacific Coliseum floor. There, visitors will see dozens of classic, vintage, muscle and hot rods on display.

Visitors must buy their tickets ahead of time to pick their day and time. Pricing is as follows:

$29 for one rack of ribs (plus two tickets to the 2021 Fair)

Sides of mac and cheese or poutine can be purchased for $12 each (in addition to the $29)

Entrance to the drive-through car show is free with your food purchase

This is the second drive-through event the PNE has held this year, after hosting a drive-through mini-donut stand, last month.

The Car-B-Q is happening from Thursday, June 18-21st, from 11 am-3 pm as well as 4-8 pm.

Abbotsford and Langley are also hosting drive-through events this year, but in the form of a food truck event.

Taste Of The PNE: Car-B-Q

When: Thursday, June 18-21st, from 11 am-3 pm as well as 4-8 pm

Where: Enter off Renfrew Street, North of the Pacific Coliseum

Admission: Free with your food purchase ranging from $12 to $29, You can purchase tickets online here.

