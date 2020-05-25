Hundreds of People Drove To The PNE To Get Their Hands On Mini Donuts (PHOTOS)

Dana Bowen | May 25, 2020
Food
Photo: PNE

Although the PNE may not happen as planned this year, people flocked to the site for mini donuts over the weekend.

The Vancouver fair hosted Taste of the PNE, which sold mini donuts as a drive-thru event.

And it turned out to be a popular venture, as hundreds of cars showed up on Hastings Street to get the sweet deal.

 

There were four vendors selling mini donuts for the three-day event, which sold tickets ahead of time. And it was so popular, people waited up to two hours to get their fix.

The PNE added a fourth day, so you can still get in on the action, Monday between 1-7 pm.

Aside from its mini donuts, the PNE is looking at restructuring its events to adhere to health and safety protocols.

Drive-thru events may be a popular site this summer, as Fort Langley is hosting a drive-in concert in August.

