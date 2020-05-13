While most summer events have cancelled this year due to the pandemic, one festival has decided to do things differently.

The annual Summerset Music and Arts Festival will still happen, but you’ll have to bring the car.

There is currently no venue for the Fort Langley festival, but it will take place as a drive-thru event.

“We know there are ways we can support and serve our music community this summer, and we will be working in partnership with local government and health authorities to ensure our guests, artists and public’s safety,” states the event website.

What happens during the event is dependent on what B.C. health officials will allow, so organizers have yet to finalize any details.

They do, however, hope to include craft beer, wines and ciders, along with local food vendors.

The three-day festival is set for August 28-30th, with funds going toward supporting local musicians.

Other events that may happen differently this year include the PNE and Vancouver Pride.

Summerset Music and Arts Festival 2020